'Not afraid of notices, will defeat Modi,' says Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the notices served by the Delhi police, Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that after the ED, I-T and CBI, now the BJP was using Delhi police to win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election meeting in Karnataka, the chief minister said: “Just now I have received information that the Delhi police reached Gandhi Bhavan and served notices. The ED, I-T and CBI is over. Now, the BJP is using Delhi police to win in the Lok Sabha polls.” He said that no one was scared of the notices and they would reply to them. Revanth Reddy said that they would defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the elections. He said that the Congress formed governments in Karnataka and Telangana and it would form the next government in Maharashtra.

Amit Shah was sending notices to the leaders who are fighting against the BJP in the country. “Amit Shah sent notices to me and Gandhi Bhavan for questioning BJP on social media,” Revanth Reddy said.