Telangana Assembly clears Young India Skills University Bill

HYDERABAD: The state Assembly on Thursday passed the ‘Young India Skills University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, paving the way for establishing a premier institution of quality skill education recognised by national and international industry and service sectors.
The said university will offer 17 courses related to healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences, artificial intelligence and information sciences, tourism and hospitality, automotive and electric vehicles, banking financial services and insurance, animation visual effects gaming and comics, construction and interiors, advanced manufacturing, retail operations and management, e-commerce and logistics, renewable energy, food processing and agriculture, beauty and wellness, media and gaming and films, electronics and semiconductors and digital design.
Taking part in the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly that the Skills University will be offering three categories of certification courses which include training (three months to six months), diploma and two-year to three-year degree courses.
Skill varsity to empower local workforce: Sridhar Babu
“Previously, the skill universities would not issue degree certificates. However, we have decided to provide degree certificates as well after brainstorming with officials,” the chief minister said.
The objectives outlined in Section 6 of the Bill are - to develop employable HR by ensuring on-the-job-training during study for degree and diploma courses, to carry out training and education as per established skilling benchmarks, provide certification as per established framework, to provide opportunities for flexible learning, to develop linkages with industry and service sector, and impart skill education aligned with market needs, to design curricula in association with industry, service sector and skill councils.
Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government came up with the idea of setting up a skill university to empower the local workforce, foster innovation and drive growth through high-level skill development.