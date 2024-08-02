Telangana Assembly clears Young India Skills University Bill

HYDERABAD: The state Assembly on Thursday passed the ‘Young India Skills University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, paving the way for establishing a premier institution of quality skill education recognised by national and international industry and service sectors.

The said university will offer 17 courses related to healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences, artificial intelligence and information sciences, tourism and hospitality, automotive and electric vehicles, banking financial services and insurance, animation visual effects gaming and comics, construction and interiors, advanced manufacturing, retail operations and management, e-commerce and logistics, renewable energy, food processing and agriculture, beauty and wellness, media and gaming and films, electronics and semiconductors and digital design.

Taking part in the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Assembly that the Skills University will be offering three categories of certification courses which include training (three months to six months), diploma and two-year to three-year degree courses.