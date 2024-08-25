Will crush lake encroachments with iron hand, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: A day after the authorities demolished a convention centre here co-owned by actor Nagarjuna, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said his government would not spare those who encroached upon lakes and also crack down on such activities even if they are influential in the society.

He said the government will not succumb to the pressure and take stringent action against the encroachers even if they are part of the government.

Speaking at a function by the Hare Krishna Movement on Sunday, Reddy said he would follow the preaching of Lord Krishna, which proclaims that for the good of the people, one should follow Dharma in order to defeat Adharma through a fight.

Officials of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), GHMC, Town planning, irrigation and revenue departments on Saturday removed encroachments in the Full Tank Level of the / Buffer zones of Tammidikunta Lake and among the many structures removed, N- Convention co-owned by Nagarjuna was also one of the unauthorised structures.

The N-Convention is built in the FTL / Buffer zone and has no building permission whatsoever, a government release said.

"That is the reason despite pressures, though (some of our) friends have farmhouses, the HYDRAA was created (for protecting lakes and government properties). I want to do some good to the people as part of that. The sole objective is to liberate these lakes from the encroachers. We will crush encroachments with an iron hand. Though there are pressures, we will not go back and we will remove those encroachments," the CM asserted.