BRS’ muted response over demolition of N-Convention Centre raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The demolition of N-Convention Centre, co-owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, has created quite a stir, sparking fear among those who own villas, farmhouses and other luxury properties built on full tank level (FTL) or buffer zones of lakes in and around Hyderabad.

While the action of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has become a point of discussion among the general public, those in the political circles are wondering as to why the Opposition BRS is maintaining silence over the issue, especially since it raised a hue and cry after a similar action was initiated against such properties owned by its own MLAs.

The BJP, quite understandably, reacted sharply, accusing the ruling Congress and BRS of trying to gain political mileage over the issue.

With none of the BRS leaders issuing any statement on this major development, the Congress has another weapon to attack the BRS for its inaction against alleged irregularities and violations that took place during its regime.

It is not the just the ruling Congress that is questioning the BRS for not taking appropriate action against those who encroached the lakes and other water bodies to build their luxury properties when it was in power. A few NGOs as well as general public too are wondering as to what stopped former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and former MAUD minister KT Rama Rao from initiating measures to demolish illegal structures built in buffer zones or FTL of lakes.