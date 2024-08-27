Dengue cases spike in Telangana's Medak, private hospitals slammed over exploitation

SANGAREDDY: With over 600 reported dengue cases, people in erstwhile Medak district are concerned about the deadly spread of dengue and other infectious diseases. Officials speculate that there have been two dengue deaths, this season, in the district. However, it is learned that the official number may be higher in many private hospitals in the district.
Contradicting with the official numbers, Medak Medical Officer Sriram said that only 28 people were confirmed dengue-positive and so far two people have died in Chinna Shankarampeta mandal.
He advised those suffering from fever to visit the hospital immediately, undergo tests and take medicines. Sriram said that most cases have been reported from places where people did not take fever eriously. Sangareddy District Medical Officer Dr. Gayathri said around 186 dengue cases have been reported in the district and fortunately no loss of life has been reported in the district. The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Siddipet, with 318 confirmed cases and one death.
However, private hospitals are being criticised as people are alleging they are exploiting patients in the name of treatment.
People are complaining that when they visit a private nursing home for fever, blood tests are being conducted and they are immediately admitted to the ICU citing reasons like a drop in platelets count and being given treatment. A person recently treated at a private hospital in Sangareddy said that private hospitals were collecting bills ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000 on average from each patient.
People are complaining that for whatever reason they go to private hospitals, they are being scammed in the name of medical tests.