Dengue cases spike in Telangana's Medak, private hospitals slammed over exploitation

SANGAREDDY: With over 600 reported dengue cases, people in erstwhile Medak district are concerned about the deadly spread of dengue and other infectious diseases. Officials speculate that there have been two dengue deaths, this season, in the district. However, it is learned that the official number may be higher in many private hospitals in the district.

Contradicting with the official numbers, Medak Medical Officer Sriram said that only 28 people were confirmed dengue-positive and so far two people have died in Chinna Shankarampeta mandal.

He advised those suffering from fever to visit the hospital immediately, undergo tests and take medicines. Sriram said that most cases have been reported from places where people did not take fever eriously. Sangareddy District Medical Officer Dr. Gayathri said around 186 dengue cases have been reported in the district and fortunately no loss of life has been reported in the district. The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Siddipet, with 318 confirmed cases and one death.