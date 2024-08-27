Telangana reports 2.65 lakh fever cases in 1 month

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 2.65 lakh fever cases in one month, including 5,372 dengue and 152 chikungunya cases. Among the worst-hit districts are Hyderabad and Suryapet, where dengue cases are high.
Health department officials on Monday said that like in the previous years, incidences of seasonal diseases spike in the months of August and September due to rains and increases in vector density.
Dengue
From January 1 to August 25, 2024, the total number of confirmed dengue cases was 5,372. Health officials tested 81,932 samples and the positivity rate was 6.5%.
The 10 high risk districts are Hyderabad (1,852), Suryapet (471), Medchal Malkajgiri (426), Khammam (375), Nalgonda (315), Nizamabad (286), Rangareddy (232), Jagtial (185), Sangareddy (160) and Warangal (110).
Chikungunya
From January 1 to August 25, 2024, the total number of chikungunya cases was 152. Of the 2,673 samples tested, the positivity rate was 5%.
The districts that reported the highest number of chikungunya cases are Hyderabad (61), Wanaparthy (17) and Mahbubnagar (19).
Malaria
191 malaria cases reported from Jan 1 to August 25. Of the 23,19,283 samples tested, the positivity rate was 0.008%.
Fever survey update
The DPH said that a fever survey began initiated on July 23 and as of Aug 25, officials visited 1,42,78,723 houses, screened 4,40,06,799 people and identified 2,65,324 fever cases.
Logistics
42 T-Hub Labs functioning with adequate testing; 53 blood banks have adequate blood.