Telangana reports 2.65 lakh fever cases in 1 month

Dengue

From January 1 to August 25, 2024, the total number of confirmed dengue cases was 5,372. Health officials tested 81,932 samples and the positivity rate was 6.5%.

The 10 high risk districts are Hyderabad (1,852), Suryapet (471), Medchal Malkajgiri (426), Khammam (375), Nalgonda (315), Nizamabad (286), Rangareddy (232), Jagtial (185), Sangareddy (160) and Warangal (110).

Chikungunya

From January 1 to August 25, 2024, the total number of chikungunya cases was 152. Of the 2,673 samples tested, the positivity rate was 5%.

The districts that reported the highest number of chikungunya cases are Hyderabad (61), Wanaparthy (17) and Mahbubnagar (19).