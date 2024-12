HYDERABAD: Asserting that his focus was solely on development and welfare activities, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to the people of Telangana to shield him from the baseless allegations being levelled against him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao so that he could concentrate on his work.

“The responsibility to rebut their baseless allegations is yours, because I want to concentrate on my responsibilities. This government is yours. It is your responsibility to protect the government which you elected,” he told the gathering at a programme organised by the Health department to celebrate the first year of Congress rule.

“The BRS never fulfilled the aspirations of the youth of Telangana. BRS never focused on addressing unemployment, it neglected health and education,” Revanth said.

He added that the BRS regime treated the Telangana Public Service Commission as a political rehabilitation centre. “The Congress government has completely revamped the Commission. The previous government appointed RMPs and deputy tahsildars as Commission members. We don’t want to make the TGPSC a political rehabilitation centre and that is why we appointed a senior IAS officer as the chairman of the Commission,” Revanth said.

He accused the previous administration of failing to conduct competitive examinations. “Earlier, competitive exam papers used to be sold in Xerox centres. They did not make recruitments with commitment and with responsibility. No state in the country filled over 50,000 jobs within one year, except this government,” Revanth said.