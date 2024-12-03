Telangana family mourns loss of son shot in Wisconsin after kind gesture to colleague

KHAMMAM: "He would have been alive now if he had not spared 10 minutes for his friend who had gone to pray," said Nukarapu Koteshwara Rao, the father of Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from Khammam, Telangana, who was shot dead at a store in Wisconsin, US, last Friday.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Koteshwara Rao said that his elder son's body was expected to arrive on Friday.

"We are still unable to digest the incident, and my wife doesn't know about our son's death," Koteshwara Rao said. "I told my wife that Sai Teja met with an accident and is undergoing treatment and that there is no threat to his life. I don’t know how she will react when she sees Sai Teja's body."