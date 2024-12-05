Telangana HC bars arrest of BRS MLA Harish Rao in criminal conspiracy case

HYDERABAD: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the State of Telangana and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Panjagutta Police Station not to arrest MLA and BRS leader Thanneeru Harish Rao in connection with a criminal conspiracy and illegal phone tapping case filed by businessman Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud.
An FIR was registered against the BRS leader on December 1, 2024, under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 IPC, and Section 66 of the IT Act, 2008.
The court clarified that while the investigation may continue, Harish Rao must cooperate fully with the Investigation Officer (IO).
It also permitted Rao to serve personal notices to the complainant, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, and submit proof of service by the next hearing.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Chakradhar Goud, a real estate dealer and social activist, who alleged that Harish Rao, during his tenure as a minister in the BRS regime, conspired against him due to his rising popularity in Siddipet.
Goud accused Rao of misusing his influence over state intelligence officials to monitor his movements through alleged phone tapping of both him and his family members.
Goud further claimed that Radhakrishna Rao, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) with the Task Force, acted on Harish Rao's instructions to threaten him into ceasing his social work. When Goud resisted, criminal cases were allegedly filed against him, leading to his judicial remand.
In his criminal petition, Harish Rao denied the allegations, asserting that the complaint was filed with malafide intent to tarnish his reputation. Rao argued that the complaint was politically motivated, pointing to Goud’s unsuccessful attempt to contest the 2023 Assembly elections against him on a BSP ticket.
Rao contended that Goud's inability to accept his electoral defeat prompted him to file this complaint. He also highlighted that Goud had earlier filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging phone tapping at Rao's behest but later withdrew the petition.