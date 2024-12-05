Telangana HC bars arrest of BRS MLA Harish Rao in criminal conspiracy case

The court clarified that while the investigation may continue, Harish Rao must cooperate fully with the Investigation Officer (IO).

It also permitted Rao to serve personal notices to the complainant, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, and submit proof of service by the next hearing.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Chakradhar Goud, a real estate dealer and social activist, who alleged that Harish Rao, during his tenure as a minister in the BRS regime, conspired against him due to his rising popularity in Siddipet.

Goud accused Rao of misusing his influence over state intelligence officials to monitor his movements through alleged phone tapping of both him and his family members.