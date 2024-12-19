Modi has no option but to send Adani to jail: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of Congress workers joined in as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday led a massive rally — Chalo Raj Bhavan — as part of the grand old party’s nationwide protests, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, and to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting voilence-hit Manipur.

Revanth and his colleagues took part in the protest in the afternoon after the ongoing winter session of the Assembly was briefly adjourned by the Speaker. The chief minister, ministers, Congress MLAs and MLCs squatted on the road near Raj Bhavan, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Modi government and Adani group.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government was ready to pass a resolution in the Assembly, demanding a JPC probe against the Adani issue if the BRS desires so.

Claiming that Adani has violated the rules and damaged India’s image at the international stage, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to protect his friend Gautam Adani by not constituting the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate allegations of corruption against him. But Modi has no other option but to send his friend to Tihar jail or an American prison.”