Modi has no option but to send Adani to jail: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of Congress workers joined in as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday led a massive rally — Chalo Raj Bhavan — as part of the grand old party’s nationwide protests, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, and to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visiting voilence-hit Manipur.
Revanth and his colleagues took part in the protest in the afternoon after the ongoing winter session of the Assembly was briefly adjourned by the Speaker. The chief minister, ministers, Congress MLAs and MLCs squatted on the road near Raj Bhavan, carrying placards and raising slogans against the Modi government and Adani group.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government was ready to pass a resolution in the Assembly, demanding a JPC probe against the Adani issue if the BRS desires so.
Claiming that Adani has violated the rules and damaged India’s image at the international stage, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to protect his friend Gautam Adani by not constituting the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate allegations of corruption against him. But Modi has no other option but to send his friend to Tihar jail or an American prison.”
“Adani Group offered bribes in the USA. Following which the FBI had indicted Adani. There is a need for a JPC probe against Adani, who damaged the prestige of the country. The Centre is not ready to set up a JPC probe as it would result in jailing Adani. The Prime Minister is protecting Adani,” he said, observing that he would even stage a protest at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi if their demands are not met.
Revanth said that he had to participate in the protest rally despite being the CM post as the Modi-led Union government is not taking any action against Adani.
He noted that the role of any person holding significant positions is to protect the public money. He added that he would continue to stage protests in the best interest of people, regardless of what position he holds.
Stating that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin, he demanded that BRS legislators state their stance on Adani issue in the Assembly.
He alleged that the BRS and BJP struck a deal to prevent the BRS leaders from getting arrested. He was indirectly referring to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s involvement in the alleged Formula E Race scam.
He said that BRS does not want to demand arrest of Adani for fear of antagonising the Prime Minister, who in turn may ensure the arrest of BRS leaders.