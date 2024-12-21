Chaos erupts in Telangana Assembly over Formula E race case against KTR; BRS MLAs demand debate

HYDERABAD: With the Opposition BRS members insisting that there be a debate on Formula E Race issue, chaotic scenes were witnessed in the state Legislative Assembly as well as in the Legislative Council on Friday.

In the Assembly, the BRS members stormed the Speaker’s podium, hurling papers into the well and protesting against the registration of a case against former minister KT Rama Rao by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case.

They claimed that the case against the BRS working president was illegal. At one point of time, the situation appeared getting out of control with the Congress and BRS members appearing set for a physical showdown.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad, realising the gravity of the situation, adjourned the House twice but it did not help in de-escalation of tension.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy began speaking on the importance of the Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill and how the previous BRS government had misused Dharani portal.

The BRS members attended the session wearing black badges and holding placards. They kept raising slogans demanding a debate on the Formula E Race.