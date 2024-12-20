Formula-E race irregularities: ED files money laundering case against BRS leader KTR

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy on Friday.

The ED case is filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This comes just 24 hours after the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case against the trio.

Sources in the ED confirmed the registration of the case and revealed that Rama Rao has been named Accused No. 1 (A-1), Arvind Kumar A-2, and BLN Reddy A-3.

The agency will focus on the transfer of funds to the foreign company (Formula-E Operations Limited, a UK-based company) for organising the race, the sources said.

They added that the focus will be on identifying the ultimate beneficiary and determining whether there were any transactions from the beneficiary accounts to unknown persons.