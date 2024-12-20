Telangana HC allows probe, provides interim protection for KTR till December 30

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed authorities not to arrest BRS working president KT Rama Rao till December 30, 2024 while allowing the investigation in the Formula-E race case to proceed.

Hearing a lunch motion petition filed by Rama Rao seeking quashing of the proceedings against him, Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed the respondents - ACB and MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore - to file their counters by December 27, the next date of hearing.

The case pertains to allegations of procedural violations and financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

The ACB registered the case as Crime No.12/RCO-CIU ACB-2024 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the IPC, naming Rama Rao as Accused No. 1 (A-1).

The complaint, filed by Dana Kishore, alleges that the HMDA transferred Rs 54.88 crore to Formula-E Operations Ltd. (FEO) and other entities without necessary administrative approvals. It accuses Rama Rao and two government officials of conspiring to cause wrongful loss to the state exchequer and gain for third parties.