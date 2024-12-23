Allu Arjun didn't leave theatre despite being told about woman's death: Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: Actor Allu Arjun did not leave the theatre during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4 despite being told to do so in view of a stampede in which a woman died, police officials claimed.

Speaking at a press conference on the annual round-up of 2024, city police commissioner C V Anand on Sunday showed a video, made by police, on the situation that prevailed when the stampede occurred.

The video was made by collating footage, including from news channels and cell phone clips. It suggests the actor remained in the theatre till the midnight.