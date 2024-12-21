CM Revanth Reddy slams Allu Arjun over stampede tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has strongly criticised Pushpa star Allu Arjun over the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman lost her life and her child was left battling for survival during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The Chief Minister accused the actor of behaving inhumanely, even after the unfortunate death.

Responding to AIMIM legislative party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s query in the State Assembly during a short discussion on ‘Rythu Bharosa’, Revanth Reddy addressed concerns about Allu Arjun’s alleged insensitive actions.

Owaisi had inquired whether it was true that the actor made statements about his film being a “hit” even after the stampede, and whether he held a roadshow following the incident.

Expressing his disapproval, the Chief Minister questioned the actor’s behaviour, particularly his roadshow amid the chaos.

“Allu Arjun didn’t yield to the request of the ACP to return. It was then the DCP had to warn him to leave immediately to avoid getting arrested, informing him about two deaths outside the theatre. The police had to forcefully bring him out of the theatre. Then, while returning, the actor opened his rooftop and waved at the people again. What kind of person he was, I don’t understand and I can’t say. And, I can’t sit quietly sitting in the (CM) chair,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He further revealed that Allu Arjun and the Pushpa 2 crew visited the theatre on 3rd December, despite the police denying permission a day earlier. The Chief Minister added that the actor also behaved disrespectfully towards police personnel when they attempted to arrest him.