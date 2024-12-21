CM Revanth Reddy slams Allu Arjun over stampede tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' premiere

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has strongly criticised Pushpa star Allu Arjun over the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman lost her life and her child was left battling for survival during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The Chief Minister accused the actor of behaving inhumanely, even after the unfortunate death.
Responding to AIMIM legislative party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s query in the State Assembly during a short discussion on ‘Rythu Bharosa’, Revanth Reddy addressed concerns about Allu Arjun’s alleged insensitive actions.
Owaisi had inquired whether it was true that the actor made statements about his film being a “hit” even after the stampede, and whether he held a roadshow following the incident.
Expressing his disapproval, the Chief Minister questioned the actor’s behaviour, particularly his roadshow amid the chaos.
“Allu Arjun didn’t yield to the request of the ACP to return. It was then the DCP had to warn him to leave immediately to avoid getting arrested, informing him about two deaths outside the theatre. The police had to forcefully bring him out of the theatre. Then, while returning, the actor opened his rooftop and waved at the people again. What kind of person he was, I don’t understand and I can’t say. And, I can’t sit quietly sitting in the (CM) chair,” the Chief Minister remarked.
He further revealed that Allu Arjun and the Pushpa 2 crew visited the theatre on 3rd December, despite the police denying permission a day earlier. The Chief Minister added that the actor also behaved disrespectfully towards police personnel when they attempted to arrest him.
Stating that the situation would not have escalated if Allu Arjun had simply watched the movie and left, Revanth Reddy criticised the actor’s decision to hold a roadshow in violation of police directives. He pointed out that the roadshow attracted a large crowd at RTC X Roads, leading to the stampede.
Issuing a stern warning to the film industry, the Chief Minister stated that while filmmakers are welcome to produce films, conduct business, earn profits, and seek government incentives, such privileges would not be extended following the loss of lives.
“Protecting the lives of the people is the highest priority of my government. My government will not give special privileges even after losing lives. The film industry should not be inhuman,” he declared.
Reflecting on the tragedy, Revanth Reddy shared a deeply emotional account of the deceased woman, Revanthi, and her son, who is currently undergoing treatment.
“The police commissioner showed the videos of how she entered the theatre holding her son’s hand, and how she continued to hold it even after her death. I understood the true meaning of mother’s love watching these videos,” the Chief Minister said.
He also assured the Assembly that he is personally monitoring the child’s condition and has instructed Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to visit the hospital to check on the boy’s recovery.