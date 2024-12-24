Congress MLC lodges complaint against 'Pushpa 2' actors, makers, director, alleging scenes insult police

It further states that the movie depicts a scene where the hero urinates in a swimming pool in which an IPS officer is present, which amounts to disrespecting the police force.

Mallanna has claimed that some of these scenes are degrading and could lead to a loss of trust in constitutional organizations.

The MLC urged the police to ensure that some of the scenes are removed and action is taken against the actors, director and producers of the Pushpa 2 movie.