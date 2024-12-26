Crucial meeting between Telangana CM, Telugu film reps today to ease 'soured' ties following Allu Arjun's arrest

HYDERABAD: A delegation from the Telugu film industry, including actors, directors and producers, led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman Dil Raju is expected to meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are likely to join the CM during the meeting.
The 42 year-old star was arrested recently in connection with the stampede at a theatre here screening his latest movie "Pushpa: The Rule" that resulted in the death of a woman on December 4.
The meeting comes in the wake of the state government announcing that it would not give permission for benefit shows and hike ticket rates following the Hyderabad police registering a criminal case against Pushpa-2 actor Allu Arjun and Mythri Movie Makers for the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in which a woman, M Revathi died, and her son Sri Tej suffered injuries.
Though the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce welcomed the government's decision that it will not allow benefit shows of movies in the state and also enhanced ticket prices will be done on a case-to-case basis, the move may not go down well with the production houses as they usually look to reap the benefits during the early day of the film release.
The meeting is being organised on behalf of the FDC, Dil Raju had said, adding, he would act as a bridge between the government and the film fraternity.
Dil Raju told media persons on Wednesday that the chief minister gave the delegation an appointment to meet him.
He was speaking after visiting Sri Tej at KIMS Hospitals along with Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind and other film personalities.
“We will meet the CM and as the TGFDC chairman, I will play my role as a bridge between the government and the film industry to improve our relations,” he said.
Rs 2 crore for stampede victim’s kin
Meanwhile, Allu Arvind gave two cheques -- one for Rs 1 crore on behalf of Allu Arjun and Rs 50 lakh on behalf of Pushpa director Sukumar -- to the TGFDC chairman to be handed over to the father of Sri Tej. This was part of the Rs 2 crore financial assistance announced by the Pushpa filmmakers on Tuesday for the family of deceased Revathi, who died in the stampede on December 4. Arvind said that Mythri Movie Makers had already given Rs 50 lakh to Sri Tej’s father two days ago.
Allu Arvind said that his legal department suggested to him that it would be better if the money was handed over to Revathi’s husband through a government representative. “So we are giving the money to Dil Raju to pass it on to Revathi’s family,” Aravind said.
(With inputs from PTI)