Crucial meeting between Telangana CM, Telugu film reps today to ease 'soured' ties following Allu Arjun's arrest

HYDERABAD: A delegation from the Telugu film industry, including actors, directors and producers, led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman Dil Raju is expected to meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are likely to join the CM during the meeting.

The 42 year-old star was arrested recently in connection with the stampede at a theatre here screening his latest movie "Pushpa: The Rule" that resulted in the death of a woman on December 4.