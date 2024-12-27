BRS braces for fresh wave of ‘Operation Akarsh’

HYDERABAD: In the wake of cases filed against BRS working president KT Rama Rao, speculation is rife within the party about defections of its MLAs to its rivals — Congress and BJP.

BRS leaders fear that if Rama Rao is arrested, both the Congress and BJP may launch “Operation Akarsh” to lure pink party MLAs and senior leaders into their respective folds. The ruling Congress has already managed to attract 10 MLAs from the BRS, while the BJP is reportedly pulling strings behind the scenes to strengthen its position by targeting senior leaders, especially in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

BRS leaders alleged that the Congress and BJP are trying to weaken regional parties by engineering defections. They point to this tactic employed by the BJP in states like Maharashtra. The BJP’s recent membership drive, which added 40 lakh members—many believed to be former BRS supporters—has further fueled concerns.

According to BJP sources, the party is focusing on rural areas and second-tier leadership, expecting defections from the BRS. However, the BJP leadership has reiterated that any MLA joining their party must resign from their current position before switching allegiance.

Adding to the tension in the BRS camp are the recent remarks by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly who said that some BRS MLAs feel marginalised and suffocated in the pink party and may consider leaving the party. These comments have intensified speculation within BRS circles about potential defections.

If Rama Rao faces arrest in connection with ED or ACB cases, questions arise over who would handle the party’s day-to-day activities. Discussions within the BRS suggest uncertainty about whether MLAs will align with leaders like former minister T Harish Rao or MLC K Kavitha. It remains unclear whether party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will step in to take a more active role in managing the crisis.

With the situation fluid for the BRS as of now, it remains to be seen how it manages to protect its flanks, shores up its ranks and survive this crucial period for the party.