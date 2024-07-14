'Operation Akarsh': Congress eyes Greater Hyderabad gains after nine BRS MLAs jump ship

HYDERABAD: The latest defections by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs have come as a shot in the arm for the ruling Congress party in Telangana as it looks to consolidate in Greater Hyderabad, a region where it drew a blank in Assembly elections held in November last year.

Buoyed by the victory in the by-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat, the Congress party has succeeded in making three BRS MLAs in Greater Hyderabad defect during the last two weeks.

The Congress, which had already lured Khairatabad MLA D. Nagender and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, appears to be making calculated moves to cement its position in the state capital ahead of next year's elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Political analysts say Greater Hyderabad was one region where the Congress desperately needed a foothold and it achieved this with its 'Operation Akarash'.

The grand old party, which wrested power from BRS, had put up an impressive performance in rural Telangana but failed to win even a single seat in Greater Hyderabad, a region that sends 24 MLAs.

Despite suffering huge setbacks in its strongholds, the BRS had maintained its grip on Greater Hyderabad, winning 16 seats, while All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained all seven seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held on to its only seat.

There was an apprehension among a section of voters in Greater Hyderabad that a change of guard may impact the development of the region, and this was believed to have prompted them to remain loyal to BRS.

Analysts say voters may have thought that the change of government may impact the business environment and the flow of investment, as the KCR-led government claimed to have laid special emphasis on the development of the IT sector and urban infrastructure in and around the city.