Sandhya theatre stampede case: Allu Arjun appears before court virtually, files regular bail petition

HYDERABAD: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2', appeared through a video conference before a local court on Friday.

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused no 11, also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.

The actor, who was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident, was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody which ended today.

He was to present himself before the court as part of further proceedings and he appeared through video conference.