Formula E scandal: Telangana officials accused of financial impropriety

HYDERABAD: A high-profile corruption case involving the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the organization of Formula E racing events has come under scrutiny after Majid Ali Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Investigating Officer (IO) with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, filed a counter-affidavit in court. The affidavit opposes a petition filed by BRS MLA and former Minister K. T. Rama Rao seeking to halt the investigation, alleging that the petitioner and other officials misappropriated public funds, violated mandatory procedures, and caused significant financial losses to the public exchequer.

The DSP argued that the petitioner filed the current criminal petition to obstruct an ongoing investigation at its preliminary stage. Citing Supreme Court precedents, the counter-affidavit stressed that powers under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) should be exercised sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances to prevent legitimate prosecutions from being "choked or smothered."

The counter also stated that the allegations and evidence presented thus far, including official documents and complaint records, establish a prima facie case against the petitioner under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

At the heart of the controversy is the organization of Formula E racing events in Hyderabad. A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of the Telangana Government, and Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited, a private sponsor. The agreement specified that the government’s role would be limited to constructing the race track and providing civic amenities.

The inaugural event was successfully conducted on February 11, 2023, with the HMDA incurring Rs 12 crore in expenditures. However, disputes arose when the private sponsor, Ace Nxt Gen, backed out of its commitments for the next season, prompting discussions about the government stepping in as the promoter.