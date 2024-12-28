Formula E scandal: Telangana officials accused of financial impropriety

HYDERABAD: A high-profile corruption case involving the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the organization of Formula E racing events has come under scrutiny after Majid Ali Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Investigating Officer (IO) with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, filed a counter-affidavit in court. The affidavit opposes a petition filed by BRS MLA and former Minister K. T. Rama Rao seeking to halt the investigation, alleging that the petitioner and other officials misappropriated public funds, violated mandatory procedures, and caused significant financial losses to the public exchequer.
The DSP argued that the petitioner filed the current criminal petition to obstruct an ongoing investigation at its preliminary stage. Citing Supreme Court precedents, the counter-affidavit stressed that powers under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) should be exercised sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances to prevent legitimate prosecutions from being "choked or smothered."
The counter also stated that the allegations and evidence presented thus far, including official documents and complaint records, establish a prima facie case against the petitioner under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
At the heart of the controversy is the organization of Formula E racing events in Hyderabad. A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of the Telangana Government, and Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited, a private sponsor. The agreement specified that the government’s role would be limited to constructing the race track and providing civic amenities.
The inaugural event was successfully conducted on February 11, 2023, with the HMDA incurring Rs 12 crore in expenditures. However, disputes arose when the private sponsor, Ace Nxt Gen, backed out of its commitments for the next season, prompting discussions about the government stepping in as the promoter.
The counter-affidavit alleges several significant irregularities:
1. HMDA spent Rs 54.88 crore from its general funds on the event without obtaining mandatory administrative approvals or Finance Department concurrence, a requirement for expenditures exceeding ₹10 crore.
2. Payments were allegedly made on the directions of the petitioner, K.T.R., even before executing a binding agreement, which the DSP described as "anticipatory payments" and an act of impropriety.
3. A new agreement was signed on October 30, 2023, during the MCC period for State Legislative Assembly elections (effective from October 9 to December 4, 2023). The agreement, committing the government to financial obligations of approximately Rs 600 crore over three years, was executed without prior approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
4. The new agreement shifted significant financial and logistical responsibilities to the government, including paying a sponsor fee of GBP 90 lakh (Rs 90 crore). This was done without required approvals from the Finance Department or the competent authority.
The counter-affidavit alleges that the petitioner's actions, along with those of other officials, breached public trust and violated established norms for managing public funds. These alleged acts caused wrongful losses to the public exchequer and wrongful gains to third parties.
The DSP clarified that the ACB initiated the investigation based on a complaint dated October 18, 2024, from M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of MA&UD. After reviewing the allegations and obtaining necessary approvals from competent authorities, the ACB registered an FIR to investigate the matter further.
The counter-affidavit emphasized that the petitioner’s plea lacks merit and does not meet the stringent requirements for invoking Section 482 of CrPC. It argued that the investigation must be allowed to proceed to uncover the full extent of the alleged financial irregularities and violations of procedural norms.