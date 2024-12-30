Crime in Telangana rose by 9.87 per cent in 2024

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported a 9.87% increase in crime during 2024, with a total of 2.34 lakh cases registered, compared to 2.13 lakh in 2023.

Releasing the Annual Report-2024 of the Police department on Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender said that Cybercrime incidents rose by 43.3%, with 25,184 cases reported in 2024, up from 17,151 cases in 2023. The police traced and refunded Rs 180 crore to victims, a 2,060% increase from Rs 89 crore in 2023, the DGP stated.

He revealed that Rs 247 crore in bank accounts was frozen in 2024, compared to Rs 128 crore the previous year. The police blocked 14,984 SIM cards, 9,811 IMEIs, and 1,825 websites linked to cybercrime offenders.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), established last year, registered 1,942 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in 2024, compared to 1,366 cases in 2023. Properties worth Rs 55.8 crore were frozen in 10 NDPS cases, with 122 cases under process for freezing orders, the DGP stated.

He stated that murder-for-gain cases increased from 59 in 2023 to 83 in 2024, a spike of 40.6%. Likewise, murder cases increased from 789 in 2023 to 856 in 2024. While 42 dacoity cases were reported in 2023, 58 were reported in 2024, a 38% spike.

Culpable homicide cases spiked from 171 to 222, kidnapping cases from 1,362 to 1,525 and cheating cases increased by 10,622 cases from 2023 to 2024.