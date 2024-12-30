Not our fault: Sandhya Theatre management’s reply to police

HYDERABAD: The management of the Sandhya Theatre has reportedly told the Hyderabad Police that it can in no way be blamed for the stampede on December 4 that claimed the life of a woman and left a boy battling for life since a major movie production house was managing the security for the premiere of Pushpa-2.

In its six-page reply to the December 12 show cause notice sent by the city police asking why the theatre should not be sealed, the management has reportedly said that there have been frequent visits by movie stars and premiere shows and nothing untoward had occurred since the premises has ample parking space.

In the show cause notice, the police had posed 11 questions to the theatre management and sought a reply within 10 days.

During the stampede at Sandhya theatre on December 4, M Revanth, a 39-year-old mother of two was crushed to death while her 9-year-old son, Sri Tej, remains hospitalised with critical injuries.

Following the stampede, some of the accused, including actor Allu Arjun, were arrested.