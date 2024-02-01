Mesolithic rock paintings, Satavahana inscription discovered in Telangana's Pedapalli

HYDERABAD: A team from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundham (KTCB) has discovered several rock paintings and inscriptions at Seethamma Loddi in Gattu Singaram village of Peddapalli district. One inscription mentions Satavahana prince Hakusiri, while another is believed to belong to the Vishnukundins dynasty, which ruled parts of present-day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The paintings, found on a hillock deep inside a forest, are predominantly red, with some white and yellow colours used as well. They depict men and women dancing, men with bows and arrows, footprints, and various animals including deer, antelope, tortoise, jungle cat, monkeys, and wild lizards. The team also noticed intricate diamond-shaped designs. In a rare discovery, white and yellow handprints were also spotted.