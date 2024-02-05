Now, Bihar Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad to escape from ‘poachers’

HYDERABAD: After Jharkhand coalition government’s MLAs, it’s now the turn of the Bihar Congress legislators to take shelter in Hyderabad to protect themselves from being ensnared by potential poachers. Since the Congress came to power in Telangana, the state has become a safe haven for MLAs from other parts of the country to camp in.

Amid speculations over JD (U) trying to engineer a split in the Congress before newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government faces floor test in Bihar Assembly, the Congress high command shifted its MLAs to Hyderabad.

In a curious coincidence, as soon as the Jharkhand JMM and Congress alliance MLAs left Hyderabad, around 17 Bihar legislators of the grand old party landed in the city and were shepherded to a private resort in Ibrahimpatnam. It is learnt that the Bihar MLAs will be staying in the city till the floor test which is likely to be held on February 12.

In Bihar, the ninth time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the Congress and recently formed a new government in alliance with the BJP. Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and his predecessor Madan Mohan Jha accompanied the party MLAs to Hyderabad after a meeting in New Delhi.