Telangana CM voices concern over attack on Hyderabad student in US, promises help desk

"Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.

I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there.

My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met." the Telangana CMO posted on X.

"It is my assurance to all citizens of #Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you! CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula, " the Telangana CMO said in the post.

Ali, who moved to the US from Hyderabad about six months ago, was brutally attacked by unidentified men near his house in Chicago.

In a video posted on social media, Syed Mazahir Ali is seen being chased by three men on February 4 night.

In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen describing his ordeal with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes.

His wife, who lives in Hyderabad, has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting assistance to travel to the US along with three minor children.