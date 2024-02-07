Indian student from Hyderabad brutally attacked in Chicago; Indian mission assures assistance

CHICAGO: In yet another distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Tuesday (local time).

Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

The Indian mission has assured all possible assistance to Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and his family.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.

The Consulate has "also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."