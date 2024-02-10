PV Narasimha Rao: ‘Son of telugu soil’

HYDERABAD: “Excited and emotional,” NV Subhash, a grandson of P V Narasimha Rao, told TNIE on Friday after the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, was announced for his late grandfather.

On the occasion, Subhash, a spokesperson for the BJP, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to TNIE, Subhash said that Narasimha Rao was not afraid of making bold decisions and always kept the welfare of future generations in mind. He performed his duties even though he was often ignored by the Congress party, Subhash said.

Meanwhile, P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi said, “Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but he also belongs to the whole nation.”

Devi said that Narasimha Rao, who became the prime minister when the country was going through tough times, implemented reforms that were recognised by the whole world. “Beyond parties, recognising PVNR and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, and manners of our prime minister (Modi),” she added.