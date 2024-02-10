PV Narasimha Rao: ‘Son of telugu soil’

HYDERABAD: “Excited and emotional,” NV Subhash, a grandson of P V Narasimha Rao, told TNIE on Friday after the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, was announced for his late grandfather.
On the occasion, Subhash, a spokesperson for the BJP, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to TNIE, Subhash said that Narasimha Rao was not afraid of making bold decisions and always kept the welfare of future generations in mind. He performed his duties even though he was often ignored by the Congress party, Subhash said.
Meanwhile, P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter and BRS MLC Vani Devi said, “Everyone is happy. He is not only a son of Telugu soil but he also belongs to the whole nation.”
Devi said that Narasimha Rao, who became the prime minister when the country was going through tough times, implemented reforms that were recognised by the whole world. “Beyond parties, recognising PVNR and conferring Bharat Ratna shows the good values, and manners of our prime minister (Modi),” she added.
PV’s village Vangara bursts into celebrations
HANAMKONDA: The tiny village of Vangara burst into celebrations on Friday as soon as news came in that former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, who hailed from the place, would be posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna.
The people celebrated the occasion, beating drums and dancing. The aged were seen talking animatedly about the honour the son of Vangara would be finally receiving, though belated.
Former prime minister of India PV Narasimha Rao was born in Laknepally in Narsampet but settled in Vangara in Bhimadevarapally mandal of present-day Hanamkonda district.
Seventy-seven-year-old Vaddiraju Saroja, a relative of the former prime minister, expressed happiness over conferment of the country’s highest honour on him. She recalled her memories with the former PM and how he used to travel in a bullock cart from the Mattewada area in Warangal to Vangara.
An elderly person in Vangara told TNIE: “The honour came very late. Even though late, it is a great honour. He richly deserves it. The world has recognised his capability and his service to India, but India was a liftetime late in honouring him. Even then, we are happy to learn that Vangara’s man has become Bharat Ratna.”
The villagers rushed to the PV’s residence in the village and paid rich tributes to him. They distributed sweets among themselves. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the greatness of PV Narasimha Rao.
Inside the compound of his residence, Rao’s car was still there. His photos are still hanging on the walls.
Nallagoni Raju, a former deputy sarpanch of the village, told TNIE: “Though the Congress government neglected him, the BRS dispensation recognised his services to the nation. Former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanded conferment of Bharat Ratna on PV Narasimha Rao posthumously. I’m very happy with the BJP government’s decision to honour PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna.”