Telangana High Court suspends lookout notice against ex-MLA, son in hit-and-run case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suspended the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Shakil Aamir, former Bodhan BRS MLA, and his son Sahil in the hit-and-run case registered against them and others.

Sahil along with his friends rammed his BMW car into a barricade in front of the CM camp office at Begumpet on December 24, 2023.

During the adjudication of the petition, the high court raised concerns about the pace of the police investigation. It questioned whether similar cases involving common citizens would receive the same expeditious attention. Referring to recent news reports about the arrest of two police inspectors for their alleged attempts to shield the culprits in the case, the court emphasised the importance of adhering to due legal procedure during the investigation.