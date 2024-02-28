Radisson Blu drugs case: Tollywood director Krish under scanner

HYDERABAD: Tollywood director Krish Jagarlamudi, known for directing films such as Vedam, Kanche and Gamyam, was named as accused No. 10 in the Radisson Blu drugs case. News of the alleged involvement of Krish, director of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has created ripples in the city and film fraternity.

Speaking to the media later, Krish clarified that he had attended the party to meet his friends on Saturday but had stayed there for only 30 minutes in the evening.

Stating that he had returned from the hotel at 6.45 pm, he shared that he had disclosed all the details to the police.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation, the police have called on the director so that a medical examination can be conducted to check if he had consumed drugs or not. Madhapur DCP G Vineeth said, “He was part of the party; whether he consumed drugs or not is to be checked.”

Earlier, the police had arrested the son of BJP leader Yoganand, Gajjala Vivekanand and two others for allegedly consuming cocaine at a 10-member party on Saturday. Vivekanand was later granted bail. After conducting drug tests, the police said that Vivekanand, who is a director of the Manjeera Group of companies and also a director of the Radisson Blu hotel, had tested positive for cocaine.

Businesspersons Nirbhay and Kedhar, who were also apprehended by the police, had tested positive for drugs as well.

Following this, the police took into custody the alleged drug supplier Syed Abbas Ali Jaffri.