12 BRS councillors skip meet addressed by KTR

They allege that Kala’s husband Chakrapani, who is also the Sircilla town president of the BRS, is running the show and interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the municipality. They also complain of partiality in allocation and release of funds for various works, which they attribute to Chakrapani’s interference. Interestingly, they not only decided to skip the meeting but to gather at a “secret camp” to decide on their future plan of action.

It is being seen as a big setback for the BRS because the Sircilla segment is represented in the Assembly by none other than Rama Rao. Meanwhile, local BRS leaders are blaming the ruling Congress for trying to weaken the BRS by encouraging the pink party leaders and cadre to “revolt’ against the party. When contacted, a senior Congress leader, however, said: “Leaders moving to the party that is in power has become a very common practice now.”

“It’s a strategy adopted by the BRS. The others are learning these tricks from the BRS,” he said sarcastically.For the record, the Sircilla municipality has 39 councilors, of which 22 belong to the BRS, three to BJP and two to Congress while 12 are Independents. The Independents went on to join the BRS after the elections.