BCs laud CM Revanth's 'historic’ decision on caste census

HYDERABAD: Several Backward Classes associations on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to conduct a caste census. As many as 22 BC organisations met here on Sunday and described the CM’s decision as “historic”.

Addressing the meeting, National BC Welfare Association president and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah said that the census would help the BCs to get their fair share in employment and also in political reservations.

Krishnaiah said that all the BC organisations and political parties should unite and exert pressure on the Union government to take up caste census across the country. If the Centre fails to concede to the demands of the BCs, then the MPs should boycott Parliament session, he said.

The caste census would help people of various castes to get the state government’s benefits in proportion to their population. The government would be able to increase the funds for various BC corporations, he said.