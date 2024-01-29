Bodhan inspector ‘detained’ for helping ex-MLA’s son flee to UAE

HYDERABAD: A month after a high-end car, purportedly driven by the son of former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amir, crashed into a barricade in front of Praja Bhavan, it has come to light that two more persons, one of whom is a police officer, were involved in helping Rahil escape to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bodhan circle inspector Prem Kumar and Wasey, a friend of Shakeel Amir, were reportedly detained by Punjagutta police over charges of facilitating Rahil’s escape.

Earlier, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Rao suspended Punjagutta Station House Officer Durga Rao for allegedly shielding Rahil by implicating another person as the main accused in the accident case. While a Look Out Circular has been issued against Rahil, the former MLA has also been named a suspect.

In the wee hours of December 24, Rahil, who was reportedly driving under the influence of liquor, rammed his car into an iron barricade in front of Praja Bhavan in Somajiguda. Although no one was injured, the police took Rahil to the police station from where he escaped.

Later, a person unrelated to the accident, Ibraheem, claimed to be the driver who hit the barricade and was booked. However, during the probe, it was revealed that Rahil was driving the car when the mishap occurred.

Previously too, in March 2022, Rahil was allegedly involved in the accident reported in Jubilee Hills where a toddler was killed.