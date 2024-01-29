One more BRS MLA pays ‘courtesy call’ on Revanth

HYDERABAD: Another BRS MLA, Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar Assembly constituency, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Sunday.

Though CMO sources said that it was a courtesy call, the BRS MLA was seen in a video sporting Congress kanduva (scarf) during his meeting with the chief minister.

A four-time MLA, Goud won the elections twice on the TDP ticket (2009 and 2014 elections) and twice as the BRS candidate (2018 and 2023).

Later speaking to reporters, Goud refuted the allegations that he was planning to shift his loyalties to the Congress.

He said that he met the chief minister only to resolve land related problems in Rajendranagar, Kotwalguda, Bahadurguda and other areas in Shamshabad mandal.