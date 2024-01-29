One more BRS MLA pays ‘courtesy call’ on Revanth

HYDERABAD: Another BRS MLA, Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar Assembly constituency, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Sunday.
Though CMO sources said that it was a courtesy call, the BRS MLA was seen in a video sporting Congress kanduva (scarf) during his meeting with the chief minister.
A four-time MLA, Goud won the elections twice on the TDP ticket (2009 and 2014 elections) and twice as the BRS candidate (2018 and 2023).
Later speaking to reporters, Goud refuted the allegations that he was planning to shift his loyalties to the Congress.
He said that he met the chief minister only to resolve land related problems in Rajendranagar, Kotwalguda, Bahadurguda and other areas in Shamshabad mandal.
The MLA said that he also wanted to seek special funds for the development of Rajendranagar segment during his meeting with the CM.
It may be mentioned that four others BRS MLAs— Sunitha Laxma Reddy (Narsapur), K Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad ) — met the CM on January 23.
Film personalities meet CM
Meanwhile, well-known personalities from the Telugu film industry met the chief minister at his residence on Sunday.
Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce president Dil Raju, Telugu Film Producers Council chief KL Damodar Prasad and secretary YVS Chaudhary, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce president Sunil Narayana and secretary K Anupama Reddy, Employees Federation president Anil Kumar and secretary TSN Dora, Producers Guild president PV Ravi Kishore, treasurer B Bapineedu and Y Supriya were among those who met the chief minister.
