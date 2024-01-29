Ponguleti: State will strengthen revenue system at village-level

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government will be strengthening the revenue system in the rural areas, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that one employee from the department would be posted in every village. Addressing a meeting after unveiling the Deputy Collectors Association diary and calender here, the minister said that the changes in the Dharani portal were proposed for the benefit of people. Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy presided over the meeting.
The minister recalled that Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) or Village Revenue Officer (VRO) were available in the villages in the past. But the previous government abolished that system because the local revenue employees would highlight the lapses in the government’s administration. “The Congress government will soon post one employee of Revenue department in villages again,” Srinivasa Reddy said. He said that he witnessed the problems of the people after the previous government abolished the VRA and VRO system.
‘Revenue dept a bridge between govt and people’
The minister said that the present government was employee-friendly. The revenue department would be like a bridge between the government and the people, he said.
On Dharani, the minister said that the the changes mooted by the government in portal would help the people. He alleged that valuable government lands were being encroached by some influential persons in the name of Dharani portal.
Besides president V Lacchi Reddy, Deputy Collectors Association general secretary K Ramakrishna, secretary-general Ramesh Rathod, associate president Krishna Reddy, Telangana Tehsildars Association chief S Ramulu and general secretary Ramesh Paka were also present.