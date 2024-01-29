Ponguleti: State will strengthen revenue system at village-level

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government will be strengthening the revenue system in the rural areas, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that one employee from the department would be posted in every village. Addressing a meeting after unveiling the Deputy Collectors Association diary and calender here, the minister said that the changes in the Dharani portal were proposed for the benefit of people. Deputy Collectors Association president V Lacchi Reddy presided over the meeting.

The minister recalled that Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) or Village Revenue Officer (VRO) were available in the villages in the past. But the previous government abolished that system because the local revenue employees would highlight the lapses in the government’s administration. “The Congress government will soon post one employee of Revenue department in villages again,” Srinivasa Reddy said. He said that he witnessed the problems of the people after the previous government abolished the VRA and VRO system.