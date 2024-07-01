University of Hyderabad revokes suspension of five; Students Union calls off stir

HYDERABAD : Following nearly a week of protests led by the Students Union (SU), the University of Hyderabad (UoH) lifted the suspension imposed on five students on May 31.

Five students — SU president Ateeq Ahmed, Kripa Maria George, G Mohith, Sohal Ahamed, and Asika VM — were suspended from the university for one semester, from July to December 2024, for trespassing the vice-chancellor’s residence on May 18. The students were protesting the cancellation of the cultural festival Sukoon. Additionally, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on five other students. Subsequently, the students started a sit-in protest at Veliwada, located in the northern shopping complex of the university campus, on June 24.

On Saturday, the administration held an Executive Council meeting, where they decided to lift the suspension imposed on them. Instead, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of the protesting students, while the fine amount for the other five students was reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,000. Following this, the students called off their protest. The revocation of the suspension also means that the students would be permitted to continue residing in the campus hostel, which they had previously been instructed to vacate by July 1.

Condemning the decision, students expressed strong disapproval about the imposition of fines for protesting, arguing that such a measure was unacceptable in the absence of any damage to public property.

An SU member told TNIE, “The dean of student welfare (DSW) informed us about the decision taken by the Executive Council of the university to revoke the suspension of five students. The revocation of suspension was crucial as it could have had a serious impact on the academics and career of the students involved. We are happy with the outcome and have called off the protests. We have also appealed to the administration to reconsider and cancel the heavy fines of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 imposed on the students.”