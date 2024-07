HYDERABAD : Hitting back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for condemning the Congress leadership following the defection of pink party legislators, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to overthrow his government within a month of its formation.

Revanth also accused BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of duplicity regarding defection of legislators, saying that the former chief minister welcomed Congress MLAs into his party fold when he was in power and was now “shedding tears” when the game has turned on its head.

“Why were there no tears when KCR welcomed Congress MLAs into the BRS? He was like a hawk in the last 10 years, snapping Congress MLAs,” Revanth said.

Warning that anyone trying to weaken his government won’t be spared, Revanth told KCR: “If possible, help the government do good. If not, go to your farmhouse and cry, but don’t create obstacles in the way of the government.”

Addressing Congress activists in Mahbubnagar, Revanth predicted that BRS would disappear from the political landscape and that KCR would not survive politically. He also accused Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect themselves.

Stating that local body elections are around the corner, Revanth reiterated his commitment to grassroots activists. “I am one of the Congress activists. The time has come to elect activists in local bodies elections. Leaders will work hard to ensure the victory of activists in these elections,” he said.

‘BRS wants to get Group-I exam cancelled’

Revanth also expressed anger over BRS demand to postpone the DSC examination, challenging Harish Rao and Rama Rao to an indefinite hunger strike at the Osmania University. He said that postponing the exams would only benefit coaching centres and harm students.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Revanth recalled the filling of 30,000 government jobs since taking office. He responded to demands for changing the interview ratio for Group-1 preliminary qualified candidates, accusing BRS of intending to get the exam cancelled. He warned that increasing the ratio to 1:100 could lead to a court stay or cancellation of the exam.

Revanth also accused KCR of neglecting Mahbubnagar’s development over the past decade and promised to expedite funding for local irrigation projects.

Complete Kalvakurthy LIS works by 2025, officials told

Revanth instructed officials to complete the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme by December 2025 by making field visits and preparing an action plan.

During his visit, as part of Vana Mahotsavam, he planted a sapling at the premises of the collectorate and inaugurated Mahila Shakti canteen. The chief minister also held a meeting with district officials and people’s representatives during which he said: “The will release funds through green channel for early completion of Kalwakurthy project. Every month officials must hold a meeting to review the progress of project works.”