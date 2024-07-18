Telangana: Cat in the mess post meal hour, insists JNTUH

HYDERABAD: After a video of a cat eating from a vessel inside the Manjira Boys Hostel at the JNTUH campus went viral, the administration has refuted the incident.

It may be recalled that just a week ago, a rat was also found in the chutney prepared for the students.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, JNTUH Principal Dr G Venkata Narasimha Reddy said that it is not true that the cat had entered the mess during the cooking or meal hours and must have come to the mess only after it was left vacant.

In the video, the cat was seen eating from a vessel inside the mess of the hostel, following which the food safety officials conducted an inspection on Tuesday and had found that the kitchen windows were not covered, which would have allowed the cat to enter the kitchen.

The principal however said that it was not possible for a cat to enter a bustling kitchen and mess and enter later at night and that such allegations were being made to tarnish the image of the institution by some students and staff.

He further said that the matter was being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.