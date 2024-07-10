Telangana: Rat found in chutney at Sultanpur JNTU College

SANGAREDDY : The chutney prepared for students at Sultanpur JNTU College in Andole constituency on Monday night turned into a nightmare when a rat was discovered in it. Recently, students of JNTU College have protested the unsanitary and unhygienic conditions of the hostel food.

Upon noticing the live rat in the chutney, students recorded a video and shared it on social media, prompting District Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to express his outrage. He warned against jeopardising students’ lives and instructed District Additional Collector Madhuri and Andole RDOs to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

As directed, the officials visited the college on Tuesday. Additional Collector Madhuri met with the principal, staff and students, inspecting the dining room and kitchen. Minister Rajanarsimha instructed authorities to prevent such incidents in all hostels and ordered food safety officials to inspect boarding hostels, canteens, schools and colleges statewide.