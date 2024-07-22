Tanks, streams overflow, water stagnation reported amid heavy rain in Telangana districts

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: Due to continuous rains over the past 24 hours, several tanks and streams in the district are overflowing. Water stagnation has occurred in several places in towns and villages causing difficulties for commuters to travel.

In Nizamabad city, water stagnation has been reported in several areas, including the newly merged areas. Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner M Makarandu has formed special teams in each zone comprising engineering, sanitation and town planning officials. Deputy commissioners have also been appointed as special officers for each division.

The teams have been equipped with sufficient equipment and JCBs to clear the stagnant water. Speaking to TNIE, NMC deputy commissioner G Rajendra Kumar stated, “So far no issues have arisen in any of the six zones in NMC limits. Measures have been taken to address water-related challenges.”

Teams are responding to complaints and clearing water at various places, particularly in open plots and newly developing areas where water stagnation has been observed, Kumar added.