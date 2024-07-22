Water levels at Telangana's SRSP, Nizamsagar Project increase

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have experienced continuous rainfall for two days, leading to a rise in water levels at Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Nizamsagar Project.

The current inflow at SRSP is at 19.693 tmcft against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 80.5 tmcft, with instant inflows recorded at 18,519 cusecs.

The inflows into SRSP are from local areas, as there have been no inflows from upstream Maharashtra. Officials mention that if inflows from Maharashtra increase, the water levels at SRSP could rise rapidly. Historically, SRSP typically overflows in August and September, with overflow in July being uncommon until recent years. Officials are optimistic about increased inflows from Maharashtra in the coming days.

Nizamsagar Project has a total capacity of 17 tmcft, with the current storage at 3.5 tmcft. There has been no significant rainfall in the Manjeera river catchment areas of Karnataka state, resulting in Nizamsagar not receiving any inflows.

The project is currently receiving around 350 cusecs from local areas. Officials at Nizamsagar are also anticipating inflows from upstream areas.