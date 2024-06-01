CM Revanth invites KCR to Telangana Formation Day celebrations

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday sent an invitation to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation. He sent the invitation through Advisor to the state government Harkara Venugopal and Additional Secretary (Protocol & NRI Affairs) S Arvinder Singh.

KCR was invited by the state government in his capacity as leader of the Opposition and former chief minister.

The representatives of the state government went to KCR’s residence at Nandi Nagar and extended the invitation in person.

Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal said that they invited KCR to the event at Parade Ground in the morning, and celebrations that follow in the evening on June 2. He said that the celebrations are planned grandly involving all the stakeholders. He also said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also recognised the role of KCR in the formation of Telangana.

“Former chief minister KCR has told us that he will attend the celebrations,” Venugopal told TNIE.