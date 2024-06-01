‘No shortage of seed, fertiliser in Jagtial, demand will spike after monsoon onset’

JAGTIAL: Jagtial district collector Shaik Yashmeen Basha said that there is no shortage of seed and fertiliser in the district this crop season.

She said, “All types of seeds are available as per demand and are being distributed to farmers through various sources like the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) and Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC).”

The collector explained that farmers in Jagtial are accustomed to storing their own paddy seeds for the next season’s cultivation, with the requirement of 76,250 quintals sourced as follows: 40% from TSSDC, 40% from private dealers, and 20% from the farmers themselves. Jagtial, primarily a paddy-growing district, benefits from farmers who produce their own seeds for the next season.

The collector said that currently, farmers are preparing their fields for the cultivation of irrigated dry (ID) crops.

The demand for seeds will only arise after the onset of the monsoon, she noted.

The collector said that at present, paddy farmers are growing green manure crops to incorporate into the fields, and there is ample time before the actual paddy cultivation begins.

“Nevertheless, the district administration has taken steps to ensure seed availability before the monsoon starts. Despite the season not having commenced yet, the district has already ensured the availability of 170 quintals of maize seed,” she said.

In addition, sufficient quantities of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), and complex fertilisers are kept as buffer stocks and made available to farmers well before the season starts, the collector said