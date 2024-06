HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to celebrate its 10th formation day with a new anthem, “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana”. The song was written by Ande Sri and music was composed by Academy Award winner Keeravani.

On the eve of Telangana Formation Day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of the state. He remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the struggle for achieving statehood.

Revanth described June 2 this year as the most important day and said the complete liberation of Telangana state has been achieved. He observed that Hyderabad, which was common capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per the AP Reorganization Act, will be the sole capital of Telangana from now onwards.

Meanwhile, AICC sources said Sonia Gandhi might not participate in the celebrations due to ill health. Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao decided not to attend the event.