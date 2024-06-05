The fall, and rise, of some leaders in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana politics has sprung many surprises over the decades and the trend continues. Several leaders who lost in 2023 Assembly elections have shrugged off their defeat and emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

Voters have sent BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender, who they handed out defeats in the recent Assembly polls, to the Lok Sabha. Coincidentally, these four leaders had lost to BRS candidates in the Assembly elections and won against their Congress rivals in the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2023 Assembly elections, Rajender contested from Huzurabad and Gajwel Assembly segments and lost in both places to BRS candidates. Sanjay lost to former minister Gangula Kamalakar from the Karimnagar segment by a narrow margin. His fortunes rose in the Lok Sabha polls as he won for the second consecutive time with a majority of about 2 lakh votes.

Arvind lost to BRS candidate K Sanjay from the Korutla Assembly constituency, but has gone on to win the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat for his party. Similarly, Raghunandan Rao lost to BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Dubbak but has bagged the Medak Lok Sabha seat.

On the other hand, sitting MLAs Danam Nagender and Padma Rao Goud, who contested the Lok Sabha polls, have both faced defeat. Nagender had won the Khairatabad Assembly seat on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress. He lost to BJP’s G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.