‘Anything too good to be true is often aimed at deceiving’

HYDERABAD: With the surge in online dating, scams on dating apps are rising. The cybercrime police highlighted a growing menace targeting unsuspecting victims through seemingly innocent online interactions. Reflecting on the notorious pub trap scam, where victims have been duped into paying exorbitant bills reaching five figures, the authorities urged the public to exercise vigilance.

“Anything too good to be true is often deceiving,” an officer from the cybercrime wing warned, underscoring the deceptive allure of such scams. He emphasised the need for heightened awareness, particularly when engaging with online platforms, where fraudulent schemes are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Sunny NV, Founder and CEO of Vatins Systems, sheds light on the prevalent risks associated with dating apps.

He remarked: “Dating apps are rife with anonymous users, and for scammers behind the screen, it is their primary source of income.” Sunny pointed out that the anonymity these platforms provide makes them fertile ground for scammers who prey on vulnerable individuals seeking genuine connections.

“The first and foremost rule is to avoid sharing private information,” he advised, highlighting that personal information and personally identifiable information are distinct yet both require careful handling. Sunny elaborated that personal information includes details like interests and hobbies, which seem harmless but can be pieced together to form a broader picture of the victim.

On the other hand, personally identifiable information, such as full names, addresses, phone numbers, and financial details, can directly compromise an individual’s security and privacy.

“This scam is also a form of honey trap,” he cautioned, urging users to be vigilant. Honey traps involve scammers creating fake profiles to lure victims, eventually manipulating them into sharing sensitive information or money.