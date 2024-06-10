Pub trap saga in Hyderabad: Uncovering dark side of night life

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, he said: “I was a little tipsy when I was paying the bill and was happy that the bill was around Rs 2,700. But when my transaction got declined due to insufficient balance, I realised the bill was Rs 31,000, including the entry fee and cigarettes.”

He explained that he had matched with Ritika on Tinder, who introduced herself as a makeup artist and suggested going to a pub. Being an occasional drinker, he agreed. However, he noticed a difference in treatment by the management -- they were made to sit separately and were not allowed to mingle with the crowd. He was even stopped from using the washroom.

The order included Jägermeister and Red Bull as a combination, but the staff took away the Red Bull as soon as they ordered the next Jägermeister, not allowing them to finish and wasting the drinks for which he had to pay. The rest of the order included green salad, paneer tikka and fire shots.

When he realised it was a scam, he reported it to the police through Dial 100 but he was told that since he had entered the PIN while paying the bill, they couldn’t do anything. One of his acquaintances also went through the same ordeal and ended up paying Rs 60,000.

Adding to the chorus of grievances is another victim, a tax consultant, whose faith in law enforcement was already waning due to previous negative experiences.

Despite utilising food delivery apps to mitigate costs, he too fell victim to the pub’s predatory tactics, ultimately being coerced into paying a staggering bill of Rs 26,000. His attempts to report the incident to Swiggy, the food delivery platform, were met with further hostility from the pub’s management, exacerbating his sense of helplessness and betrayal.

Cops take a proactive stance

In response to mounting complaints, the Madhapur police have taken a proactive stance, initiating a suo motu case against Mosh Pub.

While this development offers a glimmer of hope for justice, victims remain apprehensive about the impartiality of law enforcement, fearing potential ties between the authorities and the pub.

This came to light when the victims were reaching out to activist Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj for assistance. Through online forums and advocacy groups, victims are banding together, united in their quest for accountability and restitution.

Victims have also provided TNIE with phone numbers of the girls who trapped them, including the alleged Ritika and other girls who lured other victims. However, these numbers are no longer in service.