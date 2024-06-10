BJP inducts two from Telangana into Modi government 3.0

HYDERABAD: Two BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Telangana were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. While Kishan Reddy retained his place in the Cabinet, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been inducted into the Union ministry for the first time as an MoS.

While Kishan’s retention was on expected lines, there was competition for the second spot with Bandi Sanjay — from the backward Munnuru Kapu community — making the cut. Both have an RSS background and served as BJP state chief.

During his term as Telangana BJP president, Bandi Sanjay helped the party expand its base in the state. His removal from the post in July 2023 is believed to have contributed to the party’s poor performance in the Assembly polls held later that year. Bandi Sanjay was then made the BJP national general secretary and has now been given a spot in the Union ministry.

Eatala to be TG bjp boss?

With Kishan back in the Cabinet, the BJP is likely to appoint Eatala Rajender as the state unit chief in a few days