BJP inducts two from Telangana into Modi government 3.0

HYDERABAD: Two BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Telangana were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. While Kishan Reddy retained his place in the Cabinet, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been inducted into the Union ministry for the first time as an MoS.
While Kishan’s retention was on expected lines, there was competition for the second spot with Bandi Sanjay — from the backward Munnuru Kapu community — making the cut. Both have an RSS background and served as BJP state chief.
During his term as Telangana BJP president, Bandi Sanjay helped the party expand its base in the state. His removal from the post in July 2023 is believed to have contributed to the party’s poor performance in the Assembly polls held later that year. Bandi Sanjay was then made the BJP national general secretary and has now been given a spot in the Union ministry.
Eatala to be TG bjp boss?
With Kishan back in the Cabinet, the BJP is likely to appoint Eatala Rajender as the state unit chief in a few days
Minister urges cadre to strengthen BJP in south
Kishan Reddy asserted that for the next five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will work for the development of Telugu states, particularly Telangana. “On behalf of the people of Telangana, we thank Modi and [BJP national president] Nadda for selecting two members from the state to the Union Cabinet."
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Secunderabad MP noted that the BJP bagged its highest-ever tally of eight seats in Telangana in the recent Lok Sabha elections and pointed out that the party, without stitching any alliance, secured a vote share of more than 35%.
The people of Telangana have given unprecedented support to the BJP and Modi, Kishan asserted and urged party cadre to strengthen the outfit in South India. “We all need to work more to come to power in Telangana,” he added.
Bandi tells state govt to put politics aside, and work for development of TG
Bandi Sanjay said that he will use the opportunity as minister for the progress of the state and for the development of Karimnagar constituency.
On Sunday, after taking oath, he thanked Modi and the BJP national leadership for reposing faith in him.
In a statement, the Karimnagar MP said, “This is my only request to the state government on this occasion. Politics should be only at the time of elections. I want to put aside personal accusations and criticisms.”
As Union minister, the Karimnagar MP said he was ready to provide full support for the development of Telangana.