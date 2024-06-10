Telangana honours for last rites of Ramoji Rao

HYDERABAD: The last rites of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, chairman of the Ramoji Group, were performed with state honours on Sunday at the Smiriti Vanam, constructed at Ramoji Film City. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu lent his shoulder to the bier carrying the mortal remains of Ramoji Rao.

A large number of people, leaders of various political parties, employees of Ramoji Group of institutions paid their last respects to the late media baron and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Ramoji Rao breathed his last at a private hospital here on Saturday. His body was kept at the corporate office located in Ramoji Film City for visitors. Later, the body was shifted to his residence, from where the funeral procession started.

The cortege carrying Ramoji Rao’s body reached his final resting place Smriti Vanam, covering four km. The Smriti Vanam was constructed by Ramoji Rao himself in Ramoji Film City.

Chandrababu Naidu arrived from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning to attend the last rites. Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court NV Ramana, Telangana Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, MLA Sujana Chowdary and others too paid tributes to Ramoji Rao. Several senior officials from Andhra Pradesh too paid tributes.

The Telangana police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect. Ramoji Rao’s son Kiran performed the last rites and lit the pyre consigning Ramoji Rao to flames.