Coal and Mines for Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets MoS Home in Modi government 3.0

The Singareni coal belt area is spread out across erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts. While the BJP has become stronger in Adilabad and Karimnagar, its work is cut out in Khammam and Warangal.

Though the BJP has significantly expanded its base in the coal belt area in the Lok Sabha elections, the trade union affiliated to the party is not strong.

The BRS and Congress have also been alleging that the BJP is trying to privatise Singareni Collieries.

Bandi Sanjay is the third MP from Telangana and second from Karimnagar to hold MoS Home in an NDA regime.

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the then Karimnagar MP Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao held the post from 1999 to 2003. Vidyasagar Rao went on to be appointed the Governor of Maharashtra by the Modi dispensation.

In the second Modi government, Kishan Reddy served as MoS Home from 2019 to 2021, before he was elevated to the rank of Union Minister and given the portfolio of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India.